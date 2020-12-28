Discussions continuing regarding the reopening of Listowel SouthDoc service

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare says it’s continuing discussions with SouthDoc regarding the reopening of the Listowel service.

SouthDoc services in Listowel had to be curtailed during the March lockdown, after it emerged that one third of all available GPs were over 60 and therefore in the vulnerable category for COVID.

All centres in Kerry, except Listowel, have now reopened.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare has a contractual relationship with SouthDoc for the provision of out of hours GP services for medical card holders in Cork and Kerry.

They are continuing discussions with SouthDoc regarding the re-opening date for Listowel.