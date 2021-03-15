Discovery of giant walrus on Valentia Island described as phenomenal

Discovering a giant walrus on Valentia Island was a phenomenal sight.

That’s according to Alan Houlihan, whose five-year-old daughter Muireann initially spotted the arctic mammal.

The pair were out on Glanleam Beach yesterday morning when they made the rare discovery.

It’s believed the walrus, which is similar in size to a bull or cow, possibly fell asleep on an iceberg and was carried across the Atlantic ocean to Kerry.

Mr Houlihan says there was no sign of it there this morning, but it has generated great excitement in the area.

Alan Houlihan says discovering the walrus was a very special experience for Muireann, who has even picked out names for it: