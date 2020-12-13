Diocese of Kerry virtual choir to perform on Wednesday

The Diocese of Kerry has organised a virtual choir, which will perform this coming Wednesday, December 16th.

Up to forty young people from school choirs, folk groups and parish choirs from across the diocese will take part in the virtual performance.

The Youth Virtual Choir will perform ‘Immanuel’, a piece by American Christian singer-songwriter Michael Card.

The performance will be released on Wednesday to the Diocese of Kerry YouTube page, and will also be available on dioceseofkerry.ie and the Diocese Facebook page.