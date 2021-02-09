Diocese of Kerry would look favourably on request to use buildings as vaccination hubs

The Diocese of Kerry says it would look very favourably on any request from to HSE to use its buildings as vaccination centres.

In the UK, cathedrals in Salisbury, Lichfield and Blackburn have opened as vaccination hubs.

Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre and the Kerry Sports Academy at Munster Technological University in Tralee are to be used as vaccination centres in Kerry.

The Diocese of Kerry says it has not received any request from the HSE to use its buildings in the pandemic but it adds that if a request were made it would be looked on very favourably.

The Diocese adds that the HSE would have to determine their suitability.