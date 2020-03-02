Shortage of priests prompts diocese to launch initiative

A decrease in the number of priests in parish ministries has prompted the Diocese of Kerry to launch an initiative, to better plan for the future.

Tomorrow’s Parish, a series of one-night meetings, will enable people share their ideas on how to tackle changes and challenges, and to ensure people are supported by faith into the future.

Coordinator of pastoral development with the Diocese of Kerry, Fr Ger Godley says change isn’t new to the Church; he believes the future is very much about having lay people involved.

He is urging parishioners to take part in Tomorrow’s Parish, adding it’s important to identify challenges and get people’s views.

Fr Ger Godley says the number of priests available for ministry will further decrease in the coming years:

Meetings will take place in Castletownbere on March 3rd; Kenmare on March 9th; Killarney on March 10th; Listowel on March 23rd; Dingle on March 26th; Tralee on March 31st and Millstreet on April 2nd.

All meetings begin at 8pm and will conclude by 10pm.