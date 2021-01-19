Diocese of Kerry hosting online Mission

The Diocese of Kerry is hosting an online Mission starting this weekend.

The Mission, called Be Christ’s Joy, will offer people the chance to gather in prayer and reflection virtually during the pandemic.

Along with daily Masses, prayer and reflection, there will be a guest speaker every evening at 8pm.

They include Fr Peter McVerry, Olive Foley; the widow of rugby player Axel Foley and author and farmer John Connell.

All are welcome to take part in the Mission, which runs from January 24th to 29th; you can register at dioceseofkerry.ie.