Diocese calls on Kerry TDs to help change restrictions on numbers attending Mass

The Catholic Diocese of Kerry is calling on the county’s TDs to help change government guidelines that will restrict the numbers attending Mass.

These state that only 50 people should be in a church or place of worship when public services resume next Monday.

Shane O’Donoghue is the property administrator with the Catholic Diocese of Kerry, and part of the team behind the diocese’s guidelines regarding the resumption of public church services.

The team was hopeful numbers attending Mass would be based on the size of a church.

Mr O’Donoghue says the diocese will ask Kerry TDs to use their influence to get the guidelines changed.