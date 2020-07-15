Diocese advises against burial ground masses

The Diocese of Kerry has issued a notice to all parishes in the county advising that masses should not take place in burial grounds.

The statement says that Burial Ground Masses are more safely held in Churches this summer with the present ongoing public health emergency.

It says that Kerry County Council is not encouraging the holding of Burial Ground Masses as it would result in gatherings of people.

The Diocese has advised that holding these annual celebrations in the church is a safer option, as they can be streamed and the numbers attending controlled.