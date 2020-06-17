Dio (Denis) O’Connor, of Knocknasna, Abbeyfeale

A private family funeral will take place for immediate family only. Requiem Mass will be live streamed on Friday at 11.00am on www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

For those who would like to pay their respects by means of in a guard of honour, the funeral cortege will depart the Church of the Assumption Abbeyfeale on Friday at 12pm, on route to Reilig Íde Naofa, Abbeyfeale. A memorial mass to celebrate Dio’s life will be held at a later date.

Dio, father of the late Denny, is very sadly missed by his loving wife Kathleen, daughters Geraldine (O’Connor) and Noranne (Enright), sons-in-law John and Thomas, grandchildren Tina, Sinéad, Tommy and Conor, brothers Jerry, Batt, Liam, Patrick and Seán, sisters Noreen O’Mahony and Esther Grow (U.S.A.), (Dio is predeceased by his brother Francie and sister Anne Rowsome ,Newcastle West), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of ten people and only members of the household, close family or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

