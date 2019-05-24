Dingle Way Challenge 2019 Sunday June 2nd

Dingle Way Challenge takes place on Sunday June 2nd. Three Walking options to choose from. Buses leaving and returning to Blennerville. BBQ on return. Register online at stpatsgaaclub.com
GSOC confirm investigation into Kerry election register
The Garda Síochaná Ombudsman Commission has confirmed its opened an investigation into alleged irregularities in voter registration in KerryGSOC has opened a public interest...
Tralee students honoured at school awards this afternoon
Tralee students were honoured at school awards this afternoon.The annual Coláiste Gleann Lí Student Awards Ceremony celebrated the school’s successes and the achievements of...
Valentia Coastguard co-ordinates medi-vac of French fisherman
Shannon helicopter Rescue 115 has been tasked to a French fishing vessel, where it's believed a crew member has had a suspected cardiac arrest.The...
Second Tralee Local Election Debate – May 23rd, 2019
The first debate involving 8 of the candidates was held on Tuesday. The remaining nine took part in this second debate for the Tralee...
Bring Your ID to Polling Stations – May 23rd, 2019
The County Registrar Pádraig Burke is reminding voters in Kerry to ensure they bring identification to their polling station tomorrow (Friday). You will be...
Do You Know Who and What You’re Voting For? – May 23rd, 2019
Jerry went to Tralee, Listowel and Killarney to gauge people’s knowledge of the candidates who are running in the elections.