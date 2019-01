A Dingle townland will feature on a new TG4 series this week.

Presenter Síle Nic Chonaonaigh visits Baile an Lochaigh for the series which looks at Gaeltacht areas and their communities.

It will feature local residents to highlight the connection their homeplace has had on them as well as the culture and changes in rural Ireland.

The show will air on Wednesday (Jan 9th) at 8.30pm.