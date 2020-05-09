Dingle students win top prize in national enterprise competition

By
radiokerrynews
-

Dingle students have won the top prize in a national enterprise competition.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne were the overall winners in the final of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí, a hands-on business learning experience for secondary school pupils.

The Dingle students – Liam Ó hÓgáin, Finn Daibhéis and Patrick Saunders – created an interactive Irish language board game – Rí na bhFocal.

They’ll now represent Ireland at the JA Europe Company of the Year Competition 2020, which was due to be held in Portugal but will now be held online in July.

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR