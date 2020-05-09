Dingle students win top prize in national enterprise competition

Dingle students have won the top prize in a national enterprise competition.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne were the overall winners in the final of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí, a hands-on business learning experience for secondary school pupils.

The Dingle students – Liam Ó hÓgáin, Finn Daibhéis and Patrick Saunders – created an interactive Irish language board game – Rí na bhFocal.

They’ll now represent Ireland at the JA Europe Company of the Year Competition 2020, which was due to be held in Portugal but will now be held online in July.