Dingle students have won at a regional enterprise competition.

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne were winners at the Munster regional final of the Údarás na Gaeltachta Clár na gComhlachtaí, a hands-on business learning experience for secondary school pupils.

The Dingle students created an interactive Irish language board game – Rí na bhFocal.

They along with a team from Ballymakeera in Cork will now go on to represent Munster at the national final, which will be hosted online on May 7th.