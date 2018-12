A Dingle restaurateur is hoping that Brexit can be resolved by March to help bring certainty to the tourism industry.

John Moriarty, who runs Lord Baker’s Restaurant, says there will be a challenging year ahead but he is confident there is still a market for our tourism product in Britain.

Mr Moriarty says British tourists still came to Ireland on holidays in large numbers in recent years despite Brexit.





He adds the whole debate has give great exposure to Ireland: