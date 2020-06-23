Dingle restauranteur calls for decision on extending subsidy to reopening businesses

A Dingle restauranteur says the Government needs to decide this week on extending the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme to businesses now reopening after lockdown.

That’s according to Ed Mulvihill, co-owner of Grey’s Lane Bistro in Dingle, who believes it’s unfair that businesses that were closed at the end of February can’t avail of this scheme.

The money is paid through employers to employees that have remains employed, and is continuing until the end of August at least – Mr Mulvihill feels it’s unfair this isn’t available to businesses that had to close.

He says most employees in tourism were on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment and this stops when a person goes back to work.

His business is due to reopen next week but they don’t’ know if they’re in a position to pay wages at the end of the week due to the ongoing uncertainty.

Mr Mulvihill appreciates the current political uncertainty as to whether a new Government will be formed, but feels it’s vital a decision is taken now on extending this payment.