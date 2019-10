A Dingle restaurant has been named in a world-renowned food guide.

Land to Sea, a restaurant on Main Street in Dingle, has been named in the Michelin Bib Gourmand recommendations for 2020.

The guide, which is published after the Michelin guide, contains restaurants selected by an inspector for their very good value for money.

Land to Sea is a family-run restaurant in Dingle, owned by Julian and Katia Wyatt.