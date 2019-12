The Dingle Relief Road will be officially opened today.

It’s expected this road, which will run mostly parallel with the Main Street, will revolutionise transport in the town by effectively providing a bypass route to the west.

The road will connect with the Upper Main Street/Goat Street area.

Junior Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin will officially open it at half two; the ceremony will take place at the junction of Goat Street and the new road.