Dingle and Kerins O’Rahilly’s have gone through to the semi-finals of the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship.

Dingle defeated Austin Stacks 3-9 to 0-9 while Kerins O’Rahilly’s beat St Brendan’s 3-11 to 1-15.

Fitzgerald Stadium hosts a ¼ Finals double header this afternoon; Killarney Legion versus Dr Crokes @ 2 & East Kerry against South Kerry from 3:45.