Dingle property which was undergoing refurbishment put back on the market

A Dingle property which was undergoing refurbishment has been put back on the market.

The Bridge House, which is at the junction of the Mall, Main Street and John Street, was being renovated, with a view to reopening it as a 46-bedroom hotel.

The property had been purchased by the current owner in 2015.

The property in the town centre, disused for some time, was formally run by O’Connor Bros.

Bridge House is one of the better-known properties in Dingle, due to its location.

A planning application – lodged and granted in 2015 – included a new riverside walkway on Spa Road and the reinstatement of a pedestrian access at the junction with the bridge.

In recent months, construction works had begun on site, including the erection of a marquee at the rear of the property.

West Kerry auctioneer Mike Kennedy says the property has full planning permission for a 46-bedroom hotel with cultural centre and bar and restaurant.

The property had been purchased by the current owner in 2015.