Dingle Progress To The Final Of The Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship

Dingle will face Dr. Crokes in the Garveys County Senior Football Final on Sunday next following an impressive 4-13 to 0-12 win over East Kerry.

There was a delayed start time of 10 past 3 for this replay, a huge crowd coming into the ground caused a 10 minute delay to throw in. Michael Geaney scored the first point of the game inside the opening minute for Dingle. Paudie Clifford tagged on East Kerry’s first point before Paul Geaney was dragged down inside the penalty area for Dingle. Paul converted the penalty to make it 1-1 to 0-1 inside the first 5 minutes. David Clifford kept East Kerry within touching distance from the boot and his 2 points brought East Kerry within 1 point of East Kerry. But, long ball into the box seemed to be Dingles tactic of the day and worked well. Paul Geaney was found in acres of space inside East Kerry’s box and resulted in goal number two for the county star. Within a minute Dingle tagged on their 3rd goal of the game, this time from Michael Geaney. Dingle 3-1, East Kerry 0-3 after the opening 10 minutes.

The scoring spree relented somewhat after the 10 minute park, points tagged on from the Clifford brothers for the East Kerry side while Brian O Connor and Tom O Sullivan kept Dingle ticking over on the scoreboard. Dingle 3-3, East Kerry 0-5 after 20 minutes.





Most noticeable goal chance in the second quarter fell to East Kerry’s Evan Cronin. A poor kick out from Gavin Curran gifted the ball to Cronin, but he couldn’t convert the chance. End to end football gave scores to both sides in the lead up to the half time interval. Half time score in Austin Stack Park, Dingle 3-7 to East Kerry’s 0-7.

A dramatic start to the second half saw an off the ball incident incite drama and a brawl broke out both on and off the pitch and players were scrapping in the dugouts as well. The referee Paul Hayes dished out a red card to East Kerry’s Paudie Clifford and members of both management teams were sent to the stands.

Darragh Roche scored the first point of the second half after 7 minutes while David Clifford added a second to their tally. Dingle failed to score in the first 15 minutes of the half and another point from Darragh Roche made it a 6 point game. Dingle 3-7 East Kerry 0-10.

David Clifford received a second yellow on the 47th minute and East Kerry were reduced to 13 men. Without the Clifford brothers, it was always going to be an uphill battle for the divisional side to come back into this game.

Paul Geaney completed his Hat Trick of goals with 8 minutes remaining with a bullet of a shot into the left corner. The county man really proving his worth to this Dingle side. Both sides tagged on scores in the closing minutes but the game was really over as a contest at this stage.

If it wasn’t for Paul Geaney’s goal scoring ability, Tom O Sullivan would have had a chance to be given Man of the Match. The Dingle man slotted over points from all angles which kept the Dingles scoreboard ticking over.

Dingle proving too strong for the men of East Kerry , a day on which two red cards didn’t help East Kerry’s comeback challenge.

Final score in Austin Stack Park – Dingle 4-13 East Kerry 0-12