The Dingle Peninsula has the highest rate of COVID-19 in Kerry.

This is according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, which has calculated the number of cases and the 14-day incidence rate of COVID-19 in all local electoral areas in the Republic.

Two Kerry areas are among those with the lowest incidence rates nationwide.

During the fortnight up to March 22nd, both Castleisland and Kenmare LEAs recorded fewer than five new cases.

The Killarney LEA, having recorded seven cases, has a rate of 24 per 100,000 population, while Listowel’s 14-day incidence rate is 42.

The Tralee LEA had 33 new cases, giving it a rate of 100 per population.

The Chorca Dhuibhne LEA, despite recording fewer cases than Tralee (16), has a higher rate per population.

It’s 14-day incidence rate is 113 per population, the highest in the county.

Over the two-week period up to March 22nd, there were at least 68 new cases in Kerry, giving an average of just under five per day.

Up to midnight on Tuesday, there were a total of 4,419 cases reported in the county.