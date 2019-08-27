Dingle man named 2019 Rose of Tralee Escort of the Year

A Dingle man has been named the 2019 Rose of Tralee Escort of the Year.

Jamie Flannery was awarded the title last night on the first televised selection night from the Dome, on what was his 26th birthday.

Described as the “enthusiastic, ambitious, open-minded and courteous gaelgóir from Dingle”, he topped the poll among Roses and Rose Escorts.

Jamie is a primary school teacher working in Gaelscoil Charraig Uí Léighin in Cork, and has been part of Siamsa Tíre, the National Folk Theatre of Ireland, since the age of six, performing Irish dance, song and drama.

He won a €1,000 prize and will return to be a Rose Escort at the 2020 Rose of Tralee International Festival.