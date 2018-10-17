Dingle Jockey Jack Kennedy In Action At Punchestown

Dingle jockey Jack Kennedy will partner the 5-to-1 shot, Outlander for Gordon Elliott in today’s big race at Punchestown.

The Irish Daily Star Chase is due off at 10-past-4.

Road To Respect, who won the race on his first start last season looks set to get his campaign underway in the Grade 3 contest today with Sean Flanagan booked to ride.





Noel Meade will also be represented by Kerry National winner Snow Falcon, who will be ridden by Jonathan Moore.

The first on a seven-race card is off at 2.05.

Jack Kennedy is also set to ride Empire Burleque in the opener and Mitchouka in the 3.40.

The going at Punchestown is good and good-to-firm in places.