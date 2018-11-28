Dingle Jockey Has Faith In Samcro

Jack Kennedy says he is convinced that Samcro will prove himself to be a genuine Champion Hurdle contender in Newcastle’s Fighting Fifth Hurdle on Saturday.

The Dingle National Hunt jockey says the Cheltenham Festival winner has much more speed than people give him credit for.

Samcro has a reputation to restore following his shock defeat to Bedrock on his return to action at Down Royal earlier this month.





Jack Kennedy is Samcro’s regular rider and in looking forward to Saturday he says he’s not slow, he has gears and he’s the best horse he has ever ridden.

Samcro is as big as 2-1 to win the first Grade 1 hurdle of the season in Britain.

Buveur D’Air is the even-money favourite and Supreme Novices’ Hurdle winner Summerville Boy is a 4-1 chance.

Looking further down the road to Cheltenham, he’s currently a 9/2 shot for the Champion Hurdle next March with reigning champion Buveur D’Air heading the market at 5-2.