Dingle International Film Festival comes to an end after 13 years

Dingle International Film Festival has come to an end after 13 years.

Festival Director Maurice Galwey says a lack of funding and the event becoming too big has resulted in them not being able to employ the staff they need.

Meanwhile Mr Galwey has been announced as the recipient of the Gregory Peck Award for Excellence in the Art of Film.

The presentation will take place in The Phoenix Cinema, Dingle on Saturday June 29th; it’ll be presented by Gregory Peck’s son, Anthony.

Gregory Peck’s father spent his childhood years in Minard, Lispole, and the award is based on the Aglish Pillar from Minard and is crafted by local jeweller Brian de Staic.