Gardaí in Dingle are investigating the use of fake currency in the town.

The Garda Press Office says late last month, a counterfeit bank note was offered for payment of goods unknown to the carrier as a fake note.

The retailer, which identified the counterfeit note before the transaction was completed, held onto the note and notified the local garda station.

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

However, no arrests have been made at this stage.