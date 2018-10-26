Dingle Forward Anticipating Tough Tough Task In County Senior Football Final

Paul Geaney is anticipating a tough tough task in the Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final.
The Dingle forward and his team-mates must overcome defending champions Dr.Crokes in Tralee on Sunday if they’re to claim a first title for their club in 7 decades.
Geaney was firstly asked if Crokes would be meeting a different Dingle to the one they went up against in the 2012 decider
Vince Casey of the Dr.Crokes management team says it seems to be coming together for Dingle at the right time this year.
Casey disagrees that Dingle don’t have the free scoring forwards of other teams