Dingle midfielder Barry O’Sullivan says two referees may be needed to officiate in games following the introduction of the new rules in Gaelic Football.

The former Kerry player, who was part of the UCD team that took part in a trial game against Carlow last night, says the changes will ultimately lead to more scores.

Barry O’Sullivan says despite the referee’s best efforts, there were some confusing moments for both teams regarding the kick-out, the mark and having to count the hand-passes.