Dingle fishermen say they will stage another blockade

Fishermen in Dingle say they will mount another blockade if more foreign-registered trawlers attempt to land at the port.

They are concerned about the possible spread of COVID-19 when fishermen on these vessels visit shops in the town and say the boats will be welcomed again when the pandemic is over.

It’s the second such blockade in the west Kerry town.

Previously, the action was condemned by fishing organisations which pointed to the importance of food supply and the strict regulations in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

Over thirty fishermen and locals blockaded the pier over the weekend and prevented a Spanish trawler from landing; it travelled onwards to Castletownbere.

Gardaí were present but no arrests were made.

Michael Hennessy, who is among the fishermen who staged the blockade, says they will repeat the action again: