There’s a Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final place on offer tomorrow.

Dingle and East Kerry replay in the last four in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 3 o’clock.

Diarmuid Murphy, Dingle selector http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/murphy-3.mp3





Jerry O’Sullivan, East Kerry manager http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/EK.mp3