Dingle Crowned West Kerry Senior Football Champions

Dingle have won the Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Final.

An exciting match saw them edge out Annascaul by 14 points to 13, with Annascaul failing to capitalise on multiple goal scoring opportunities.

Dingle dominated early on, going 5 clear in the first period, but Annascaul fought back to make it a one point game at the break. Annascaul had 2 of the first three points inside the opening 5 minutes but back to back scores had Dingle ahead by 3 points to 2 in the 10th minute. 4 of those points came from frees.





At the quarter hour mark Dingle were ahead by the minimum at 4 points to 3. Dingle were finding it easier to score and soon doubled their advantage. They remained on top and stretched the gap to five at 8 points to 3 by the 21 minute mark. Dingle would not score again for the remainder of the half as Annascaul took over. Gradually Annascaul ate into the Dingle lead and spurned a great chance to notch the first goal of the game as the keeper denied Jamie O’Driscoll http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/goalchance-1.mp3 Dingle were hit by a black card for Paul Geaney 2 minutes before half time and 2 minutes into added on time Jason Hickson pointed to put the minimum between the sides at the break; 0-8 to 0-7

Dingle had the first point of the second half but Annascaul put over the next two to draw level. Sandwiched between those scores was another goal chance for Annascaul-this time James Crean hit the bar http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/crossbar.mp3 Annascaul went in front by 10 points to 9 but Dingle then took over, hitting 3 in a row to lead 12 to 9 in the 41st minute.

Annascaul had the next two points to pull level with 9 minutes remaining. Another goal chance then went a begging for Annascaul as the crossbar was rattled once more, 5 minutes from time. Dingle had gone 19 minutes without a score but a point in the final minute of regulation time from Tom O’Sullivan nudged them in front, and in the opening minute of added on time Tomas Sheehy doubled that advantage http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Dinglepoints.mp3

Jason Hickson put over for Annascaul to halve the deficit but Dingle held on for the victory.