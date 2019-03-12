Dingle company pleads not guilty to charges related to fisherman’s death

A Dingle company has pleaded not guilty to charges related to an alleged accident on one of its fishing trawlers in which a crew member drowned.

Iasc Geal Teoranta is facing three counts relating to events on the Irish-registered sea fishing trawler Cu na Mara on June 30th 2016.

Prosecuting barrister Tom Rice told Tralee Circuit Criminal Court it will be alleged that while the vessel was fishing for prawns nets were shot, Portuguese national and crewman Jose Alberto Nova Vareiro was caused to go overboard and drowned.





The company is accused of breaching the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act including that it failed to manage or conduct work activities by failing to provide or implement the wearing of a safety harness.

It is also charged with failing to prepare an emergency plan or provide its employees with equipment that was adequate to retrieve a crew member that had fallen overboard.

Solicitor Padraig Foley entered not guilty pleas to all charges on behalf of the company.

The case, which is expected to take up to three days, is being heard before Judge Tom O’Donnell and a jury of eight men and four women.

Among the witnesses will be director of Iasc Geal Teoranta Michael Flannery from Garfinny, Dingle, representatives from the Health and Safety Authority, the Marine Survey Office and Bord Iascaigh Mhara.