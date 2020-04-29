Dingle businesses offer the “Gift of Dingle”

Businesses in Dingle are coming together to encourage people to look forward to a future visit to the area.

Over 50 businesses in the area are involved in the “Gift of Dingle” promotion which is being run through the Dingle Oceanworld Aquarium facebook page.

The first prize is worth over €1000 and includes 2 nights B&B in Greenmount House.

There are a total of 50 prizes to be won in 9 different categories.

They are asking people to let them know why the LOVE the Dingle Peninsula through the arts in painting, song, or photo.

Here’s a link to information.