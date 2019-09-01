Dieter Eitel, Renasup, Gneveguilla and formerly of Dortmund, Germany

Reposing on Tuesday evening at St. Bridget’s Funeral Home Gneeveguilla from 5:00pm to 7:30pm, followed by removal to the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneeveguilla. Requiem Mass will take place on Wednesday at 12 noon. Followed by a strictly private cremation. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Muckross ward of University Hospital Kerry.

