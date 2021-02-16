Dick Smith of Tralee Community Hospital and formerly Cahill’s Park, Tralee.

A private family funeral will take place for Dick, with requiem mass being celebrated at 12 noon on Thursday in St John’s Church, Tralee. Mass being live streamed on www.stjohns.ie followed by interment in Rath Cemetery, Tralee.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Tralee Community Nursing Unit, or care of the Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Beloved husband of the late Annette, brother of the late Jimmy, John, Bill, Mick, Bob, Charlotte, Catherine, & Mary and cherished uncle of the late Pat.

Sadly missed by his loving family, his sister-in-law Mamie, brother-in-law Sean, nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****