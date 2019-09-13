reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Saturday from 2 to 4pm. Funeral service on Sunday at 2.30pm in Ballyseedy Church, Tralee. Interment afterwards in Ballyseedy Churchyard Cemetery.
Lunchtime Sports Update
RUGBYJohnny Sexton says Ireland aren't at the Rugby World Cup to make up the numbers.The squad were greeted at a ceremony at their base...
Dick Moran, Caherleaheen, Tralee
Kerry Team To Be Named Tonight For Dublin Replay
Kerry will tonight name their team for the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final replay.Kerry boss Peter Keane has to decide what roles Tommy Walsh...
Brendan Fuller Visits St Mary Of The Angels On Kerry Jersey Day
brendan -
In the week leading up to the most anticipated throw-in Croke Park has ever seen, the Kingdom of Kerry is covered in Green and Gold.Brendan...
13 Dingle Peninsula businesses and organisations head Stateside to major exhibition
Thirteen (13) businesses and organisations from the Dingle Peninsula are heading Stateside to a major exhibition.Ireland's Dingle Peninsula Cultural, Educational, Trade and Tourism Showcase...
Listowel Races Day 6 Preview
There’s an 8-race card on the penultimate day of the Listowel Festival.First race is at 1.55 and the main event on Ladies Day is...