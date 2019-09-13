Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Saturday (Sept 14th) from 2pm to 4pm. Funeral service on Sunday at 2.30pm in Ballyseedy Church, Tralee. Interment afterwards in Ballyseedy Churchyard Cemetery.
Kerry Team Named For All-Ireland Final Replay
Kerry have revealed their starting 15 for the All-Ireland Senior Football Champoinship Final replay.The Kingdom clash with Dublin at Croke Park from 6 tomorrow.Leona...
Almost 30% increase in gorse fires in Kerry this year
There's been almost a 30% increase in the number of gorse fires in Kerry in the first six months of this year, compared to...
Dick Mason, Caherleaheen, Tralee.
Kerry motorists travelling to Dublin Saturday night warned of roadworks
Kerry motorists travelling to Dublin this Saturday night and early Sunday are being advised there'll be road works in County Kildare.The works won't affect...
Killorglin woman claims top honours at Listowel Ladies’ Day
A Killorglin woman has won best dressed at Ladies' Day at this year's Harvest Racing Festival in Listowel.Dressed in green, Mary Kelleher beat off...
Listowel Feature Won By A Toi Phil
The Southampton Goodwill Plate Steeplechase at Listowel has been won by A Toi Phil, who took the victory ahead of race favourite The Wests...
Evening Sports Update
GAELIC GAMESDublin manager Mick Bohan has made two changes to his side for Sunday's TG4 All Ireland Ladies Football final with Galway.Noelle Healy and...