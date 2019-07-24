Diarmuid O’Connor, Gransha Upper, Castlemaine and formerly of Caherleaheen, Tralee.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday (July 25th) from 6pm to 8pm.  Followed by removal to Kiltallagh Church.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

