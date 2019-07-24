Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday (July 25th) from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to Kiltallagh Church. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Latest News
Diarmuid O’Connor, Gransha Upper, Castlemaine and formerly of Caherleaheen, Tralee.
Reposing at Flynn's Funeral Home, Castlemaine tomorrow Thursday (July 25th) from 6pm to 8pm. Followed by removal to Kiltallagh Church. Requiem mass will take...
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
GOLFShane Lowry received a heroes welcome as he returned to Clara in Offaly with the claret jug yesterday evening.The popular golfer was greeted...
Wednesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures
RESULTSCounty Intermediate Hurling ChampionshipTralee Parnell's 2-16 Lady's Walk 0-13Kenmare 2-14 Kilmoyley 2-8Kilgarvan 0-16 Causeway 1-11Quarter Final of the East Kerry Junior Championship O'Sullivan Cup...
Dancing to TR Dallas this Saturday July 27th at the Manor Inn, Killorglin
There’s Dancing to TR Dallas this Saturday July 27th at the Manor Inn, Killorglin from 10pm ‘til late. Admission €10. All proceeds to the...
Kerry had highest number of dogs put to sleep
Kerry had the highest number of dogs, including greyhounds, put to sleep last year. The figures for Kerry County Council have been released from the...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Morning Sports Update
GOLFShane Lowry received a heroes welcome as he returned to Clara in Offaly with the claret jug yesterday evening.The popular golfer was greeted...
Wednesday Local GAA Results & Fixtures
RESULTSCounty Intermediate Hurling ChampionshipTralee Parnell's 2-16 Lady's Walk 0-13Kenmare 2-14 Kilmoyley 2-8Kilgarvan 0-16 Causeway 1-11Quarter Final of the East Kerry Junior Championship O'Sullivan Cup...
Evening Sports Update
SOCCERFAI staff have accused the association's president Donal Conway of breaching their basic employment rights.At last week's EGM, Conway said he couldn't rule...