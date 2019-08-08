Diarmuid Murphy Says David Moran Coming Good At Right Time

Former Kerry goalkeeper Diarmuid Murphy has said David Moran is coming good at the right time ahead of Sunday’s All-Ireland Semi-Final.

The Kingdom face Tyrone in Croke Park on Sunday in a bid to reach this year’s All-Ireland final.

Murphy, who is also a former Kerry selector, says the Kerins O’Rahillys man will be key to success against Mickey Harte’s men.

