Diana (Catherine) Howe née Fogarty of Tullig Killarney and formerly of The Station House Killarney and Templemore Co. Tipperary

A private family funeral will take place for Diana in St. Mary’s Cathedral Killarney. Diana’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on www.killarneyparish.com on Tuesday morning at 10.30 AM burial afterwards in Aghadoe Cemetery Killarney.

Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to The Holy Cross Day Centre Killarney.

