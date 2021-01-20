Devlin’s Centra Cahersiveen decked out in support of local reporter Donie O’Sullivan

Devlin’s Centra in Cahersiveen has been decked out with American flags and bunting ahead of today’s US Presidential Inauguration.

However, the support is for local man Donie O’Sullivan who was reporting from Washington for CNN on the inauguration.

Donie O’Sullivan recently made headlines for his live coverage of the siege at the Capitol in Washington. He was widely praised on social media for his calm reporting on the storming of the US congress.

Staff at Devlin’s are proudly wearing ‘Donie for President’ in honour of the local man.