Development works on Kerry’s two greenway projects to restart

Development works on two greenway projects in Kerry will restart today (Monday, May 18th.)

These works can get underway again, as part of the Government’s Roadmap to reopening the country, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sod was turned on both the North Kerry and Tralee to Fenit Greenway projects last November marking the beginning of development works; this followed the announcement of €6.5 million in funding for two projects in June 2019 which ensured they could be fully completed.

The development works are classified as outdoor work under the Government’s Roadmap on the Reopening of Society and Business, and therefore can recommence from today, May 18th.

All such works must comply with the Government’s Return to Work Safely Protocol.

A spokesperson for Kerry County Council says its health and safety officials are working through these requirements and will be sequencing all works to ensure compliance with the protocols in the interests of the safety of staff.

The North Kerry Greenway will be 10.5km in length and will run from Listowel to the Limerick county bounds, while the Tralee to Fenit project will be 10.6km in length.