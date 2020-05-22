Development safe destination training programme underway in Kerry

Work is underway to develop a safe destination training programme for Kerry, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kerry County Council is working to establish measures to support businesses as they reopen.

It comes as a number of local businesses opened as part of phase one of the Government’s Reopening of Society and Business roadmap, while many more are already preparing for when they can open their doors again.

Kerry County Council’s COVID-19 Project Team is examining what measures may need to be put in place in the county’s larger towns and villages to promote social distancing and assist local businesses as they reopen.

Developing these measures will involve extensive consultation with the business community and other agencies, according to the council’s latest COVID-19 update.

It states the council is working closely with tourism and retail business sectors, in partnership with Kerry Education Training Board and IT Tralee, to develop a safe destination training programme for the county.

This programme will ensure all staff are trained with the necessary skills, as businesses begin to operate again over the coming months.