Development of Listowel council houses to start next month after removal of Japanese Knotweed

Building works are due to start next month on seven council houses in Listowel town centre after Japanese Knotweed was removed from the area.

This Courthouse Lawn site is accessed via Charles Street, and also provides access to other houses, as well as the library, court, and council offices.

The council says the enabling works contract for the removal of Japanese Knotweed from the site started last July.





Construction of the seven two-bedroom dwellings is now due to start in December and they’re expected to be completed by September 2019.