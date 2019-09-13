Development of Killarney as Gateway to Wild Atlantic Way progressing

The development of Killarney as a Gateway to the Wild Atlantic Way is progressing.

Fáilte Ireland met with key stakeholders and businesses today to discuss the next steps for the strategy, that will establish Killarney as a gateway town for visitors exploring the Wild Atlantic Way.

Killarney was chosen as one of two pilot towns/cities to test the Wild Atlantic Way Gateway concept alongside Limerick City over a three-year period.

Killarney was identified by Fáilte Ireland as a Wild Atlantic Way Gateway, as it offers visitors a broad range of accommodation, a wide variety of day time visitor attractions and activities, plenty of restaurants and evening entertainment, and it’s a main transport hub for the area.

The Killarney Wild Atlantic Way Gateway Strategy will be finalised later this year, with recommendations and actions for local industry from 2020 – 2022.

Today’s meeting at the Great Southern Hotel in Killarney was attended by members of the Killarney tourism industry, Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Kerry County Council, the National Parks and Wildlife Service, the Irish Hotel’s Federation and local industry representatives, who are all part of a Steering Group for the Killarney Wild Atlantic Way Gateway Strategy.

Fáilte Ireland’s Head of the Wild Atlantic Way, Miriam Kennedy says local consultation and input is essential for the success of the Wild Atlantic Way, and they’re working with the Steering Group to produce a strategy that works for both the visitor and the local economy.