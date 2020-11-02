Developing Youth Athletes and Managing Growth Spurts During Teenage Years

Athlete Training and Health is a leading sports medicine and performance entity in the USA based in Texas.

Dr Micheál Cahill, a Limerick man with strong Kerry connections, is Vice President of Sports Science and Performance at Athlete Training and Health. He’s also an adjunct lecturer at Auckland University of Technology, primarily supervising research of students domiciled in the USA.

His PhD is in paediatric exercise physiology and how to ensure adaptation and sustainable development.

Micheál is a former student of IT Tralee and a man with strong Kerry connections. Indeed, he worked with the great Mick O’Dwyer when the GAA legend was managing the Clare Senior Football team.

When I caught up with Micheál, I began by asking him about those Kerry links.