Dettori Confirmed To Ride In Kerry

Legendary jockey Frankie Dettori is confirmed to ride at Killarney racecourse next Wednesday July 17, the third day of their five-day July Festival. This will be the first time the Italian jockey has ridden at the County Kerry racecourse.

The 48-year-old Italian-born, British-based jockey who is known for his distinctive ‘flying dismounts’ is one of racing’s most successful jockeys and recognised sports people. He has won all the major Flat races around the world including multiple group and classic races in Ireland.

Frankie is having a fantastic Flat season in Britain. He was crowned leading rider at the recent Royal Ascot meeting with a tally of seven winners. He also rode the dual Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe heroine Enable to win the Group 1 Coral Eclipse at Sandown Park last Saturday.