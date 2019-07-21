Details of Uíbh Ráthach regeneration plan announced

Details have emerged of the blueprints for the revitalisation of the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht area.

The Report and Action Plan of the Uíbh Ráthach Gaeltacht Interagency Taskforce will be officially launched tomorrow night by the Minister of State for Gaeilge, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Seán Kyne TD.

The two areas of focus in the report are employment and quality of life.

Among the points included in the plan are the creation of 145 full-time jobs, a 3% increase in population and the re-introduction of 24-hour helicopter emergency hospital transfer.

The plan also looks to develop a new G-tech innovation and digital hub in Baile an Sceilg and make 20 houses available for purchase or long-term lease.

20 alternative farm enterprises will be established, along with 15 apprenticeship places per year.

Tourism is also addressed in the plan, with a 10% increase in visitors and a 20% increase in tourist accommodation both targeted.

The report also targets a 5% increase in daily Irish speakers and the re-establishment of an Irish language summer college, in order to combat falling levels of spoken Irish in the area.