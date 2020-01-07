Details revealed of inaugural Chinese New Year Festival in Tralee

Details have been announced of the inaugural Chinese New Year Festival in Tralee.

Chinese New Year celebrates the beginning of a new year on the traditional Chinese calendar.

The festival will run from January 24th to February 2nd, and has been developed by Tralee Chamber Alliance with support from NEWKD, Kerry County Council, Fáilte Ireland, the Tralee Chinese community and local businesses.

The Chinese New Year Festival kicks off in Tralee on Friday January 24th with an opening ceremony in the Mall.

Traditional Chinese Lanterns, which will adorn the town centre, will be switched on to the sights and sounds of a traditional Chinese dragon.

The Town Square will feature traditional Chinese cooking and dumpling making, with Chinese music and activities.

In Chinese culture, the colour red symbolises energy, happiness and good luck, and on Red Envelope Day on Saturday January 25th gifts and money will be shared in red envelopes.

From January 27th to the 31st primary school children in Tralee will host a series of workshops on the culture and traditions of China.

On the first weekend of February, there’ll be a series of events including a Chinese dragon performance in the Town Square, a 1,000 lights ceremony, events in businesses, and a Taste of Asia food fair.

In advance of the festival, there’ll be a Day of Cleaning in the town centre on Saturday January 18th from 1 to 4pm, as in Chinese culture, it’s traditional to clean the dust away to welcome in new things.

As 2020 is the Year of the Rat, the festival organisers are looking for Rat Pack volunteers to help at a number of events; those interested can contact Bryan Carr of Shannonstar Entertainment at [email protected]