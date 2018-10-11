Details of fatal injuries of deceased outlined at north Kerry murder trial

The murder trial of a north Kerry farmer has heard details of the fatal injuries suffered by the deceased.

63-year-old Michael Ferris of Rattoo, Ballyduff has pleaded not guilty to the murder of John Anthony O’Mahony of Ardoughter, Ballyduff on April 4th 2017.

The Central Criminal Court sitting in Tralee heard it is alleged Mr Ferris intentionally rammed the 73-year-old tillage farmer’s car multiple times with the prongs of a teleporter causing him catastrophic injuries.





Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster told the court she arrived at the scene with Superintendent Dan Keane on a narrow road in Rattoo at 5.25pm on April 4th 2017.

She observed John Anthony O’Mahony’s blue Peugeot car close to a ditch with significant damage including holes in the roof and windscreen and a large amount of broken glass.

She was also shown a teleporter in a farmyard with blood smeared on both prongs.

Dr Bolster said the deceased was in the driver seat of the car and the dash had been driven in and his head was slumped on his chest, his clothing was heavily bloodstained and his seat belt had been torn.

In her autopsy report, Dr Bolster outlined multiple injuries on John Anthony O’Mahony’s body including at least five penetrating wounds, two of which extended right through the body.

She said the deceased had suffered fractures to his skull, ribs, back and pelvis.

Dr Bolster said the cause of death was polytrauma with total evulsion of the heart and liver due to multiple penetrating wounds.

The court heard Mr O’Mahony’s heart and liver were found in his car.

She said the injuries were consistent with being inflicted by the prongs of a teleporter as seen at the scene and death would have been immediate.

The jury in the trial has been sent home until next Tuesday due to legal argument.